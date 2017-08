Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shandong Delisi Food Co., Ltd. :

* Says it received an administrative order from Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Sep. 26, regarding information disclosure and false financial report

* Says the co is ordered to pay 300,000 yuan as fine

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZsyGuH

