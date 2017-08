Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned Yunan-based Chinese medicine unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Yunan-based drug maker, for 6.78 million yuan

* Says its wholly owned Chongqing-based pharm unit plans to buy 81 stores' asset and inventory, for up to 103 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ay2ST6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)