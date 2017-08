Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to buy 50 percent stake in property firm in Guangdong for 2.05 billion yuan ($307.40 million)

* Says unit wins land auction for 1.04 billion yuan in Dongguan city

* Says unit plans to buy property firm in Suzhou for 1.59 billion yuan

