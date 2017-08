Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dalian Yi Qiao Sea Cucumber :

* Says individual Liu Dequn sold 3.5 percent stake in it on Sep. 22 and Sep. 26

* Says Liu Dequn holds 29.9 percent stake in it now, down from 33.4 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8zoNGq

