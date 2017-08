Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Boshoku Corp :

* Says its Mexico-based subsidiary TB de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. reached settlement with the Mexico tax authorities, regarding the additional penalty tax notification received on July 16, 2015

* Says the unit to pay 136 million Mexican pesos for the settlement

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/JEsg

