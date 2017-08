Sept 28 (Reuters) - AnGes MG Inc :

* Says 10,300 of 28th warrants were exercised into 1.03 million shares of its common stock from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, including 150,000 shares at exercise price 258 yen, 200,000 shares at 242 yen and 680,000 shares at 234 yen per share

