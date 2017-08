Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it canceled merger and spin-off agreement with FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd, which was signed on Aug. 25

* Says two firms to enter into new agreement in October

