September 28, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Meter's controlling shareholder lowers stake in co to 39.02 pct from 58.86 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chengdu Tianxing Meter Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder, Chendu-based meter group firm, enters into agreement to transfer 19.84 percent stake of shares (30 million shares) in co to a Zhuhai buyout investment firm

* Says the controlling shareholder will lower stake in co to 39.02 percent from 58.86 percent

* Zhuhai buyout investment firm will raise stake in co to 19.84 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jNUwRC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

