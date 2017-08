** Brewer's shares up 2 pct, touch record high of $111.22

** SABMiller shareholders overwhelmingly back brewer's $100 bln-plus takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev , clearing the last big hurdle for merger

** Up to Tuesday's close, Molson stock had risen almost 22 pct since deal was announced in November

** Molson Coors also set to buy SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors venture in U.S. for $12 bln, following SABMiller's acquisition