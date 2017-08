Sept 29 (Reuters) - TWi Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says the Maryland district court of the U.S. ordered Par Pharmaceutical, Inc to pay $12.7 million to the co as compensation

* Says Par Pharmaceutical, Inc applied for preliminary injunction for the co's product Megace ES in 2014

