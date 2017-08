Sept 29 (Reuters) - Daishin Balance 2nd Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with YIK Corporation which is mainly engage in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor memory tester

* Says merger rate of 1:62.5273631840796 between the company and YIK

* Says 50 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Feb. 7, 2017 and registered date of Feb. 8, 2017

