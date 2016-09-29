Samsung in talks with U.S. regulator on washing machine safety issues
Sept 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it was working with a U.S. consumer product safety regulator to address safety issues related to some of its top-load washing machines.
Sept 29 SoftBank Technology Corp :
* Says it enters into ARM mbed Partnership Ecosystem with ARM Limited which is the unit of ARM Holdings plc, on Sept. 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3J4Zub
* Nikkei still seen rangebound, capped by investors' profit-taking
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 The Mexican unit of Sempra Energy, Infraestructura Energetica Nova, won the rights to develop two solar power projects at an auction on Wednesday, totaling 141 megawatts and $150 million in expected investment, the company said in a statement.