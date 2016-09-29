BRIEF-Guangdong Highsun Group plans full acquisition of two entertainment firms

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to proceed with remaining 25 percent stake's acquisition in a Hunan-based entertainment unit at 78.9 million yuan, and aims to hold 100 percent stake in it after transaction

* Co plans to buy 49 percent stake in a Nanchang-based entertainment firm for 650.8 million yuan, and co's Hunan-based entertainment unit is holding a 51 percent stake in it currently

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vfvGWy ; goo.gl/gTHf1K

