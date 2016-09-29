BRIEF-Iwasaki Electric firms business and capital alliance with Minebea

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Iwasaki Electric Co Ltd :

* Says Iwasaki Electric firms business and capital alliance with Minebea Co Ltd on Sept. 29

* Two entities will cooperate on production contracting and joint development of road lighting equipments

* Iwasaki Electric plans to distribute 3 million shares (3.83 percent stake) of its treasury common stock at via private placement to Minebea, at 423 million yen in total, on Oct. 17

