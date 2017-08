Sept 29 (Reuters) - IID Inc :

* Says it plans to buy shares in its Tokyo-based media unit, EhonNavi Corporation, at 60.3 million yen, on Oct. 5

* Co will hold a 58.93 percent stake in the unit up from 50.10 percent after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UPOAN9

