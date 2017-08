Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd :

* Says it plans to merge with three of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Fujitsu Systems East Limited, Fujitsu Systems West Limited and Fujitsu Mission Critical Systems Limited, effective on Nov. 1

* Says the three units will be dissolved after the transaction

