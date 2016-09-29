BRIEF-Ashikaga Holdings announces shareholding structure changes

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ashikaga Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says stake held by co's top shareholder, a Tokyo-based investment firm, will be diluted to 10.47 percent from 36.87 percent

* Says stake held by co's second major shareholder ORIX Corp, will be diluted to 3.40 percent from 12.00 percent, and ORIX will be the third major shareholder after transaction

* Says changes will occur on Oct. 1, as the result of full acquisition of Joyo Bank Ltd via stock swap

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/zmBukF

