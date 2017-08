Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to set up new energy car joint venture with Yangtse Automobile with investment at about 1.0 billion yuan ($149.91 million) between two sides in 2016-2020

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dvWe1n

