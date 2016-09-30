FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Septeni Holdings plans acquisition of Lion Digital Global for $13.8 mln
September 30, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Septeni Holdings plans acquisition of Lion Digital Global for $13.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to acquire 96.01 percent of shares in Lion Digital Global LTD which is mainly engaged in Internet advertising agency business in Southeast Asia area, via co's overseas unit Septeni Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., in early-October

* Says transaction amount is $13.8 million

* Co will hold a 96.01 percent stake in Lion Digital Global after transaction up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tpruJp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

