Sept 30 (Reuters) - Dongxing Securities Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based subsidiary's SPV Dongxing Voyage Co., Ltd issued bonds worth $300 million on Sep. 27

* Says the bonds with a term of three years, coupon rate of 2.25 percent and interests will be paid semiannually

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4fiwtr

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)