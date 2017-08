Sept 30 (Reuters) - Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Ningbo Investment firm for 2.845 billion yuan ($426.58 million) via share issue

* Says will indirectly own ARC Group's auto parts assets after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dfrq1x

