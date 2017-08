Sept 30 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Wanliyang Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to sell entire 67 percent stake in Zhejiang-based agricultural technology unit for 13 million yuan

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to sell entire 27.8 percent stake in Jinhua-based loan firm for 94.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/45po8s; goo.gl/BrQGTx

