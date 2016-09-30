FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Kuraudia to transfer business to unit and to change name to KURAUDIA HOLDINGS
September 30, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kuraudia to transfer business to unit and to change name to KURAUDIA HOLDINGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Kuraudia Co Ltd :

* Says it to establish a wholly owned subsidiary on Sep. 28 as successor preparatory company for the company's transition to holding company with effective date of Sep. 1, 2017

* Says it to transfer planning, manufacturing, sale and rental of wedding gown related business and marriage partner introduction service business to the successor preparatory company on Sep. 1, 2017

* Says it to change company name to KURAUDIA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD on Sep. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/puVW3B

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
