Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cookpad Inc :

* Says it to sell its unit SELECTURE, inc that engaged in EC business of clothing, kitchen supplies, to Keio Department Store Co.,Ltd.

* Says transaction price of 1,040 million yen

* Says the change will effective on Oct. 7

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3NhJFH

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)