Sept 30 (Reuters) - SIA Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 649 new units for raising 245.2 million yen via private placement

* Says subscription date on Oct. 4 and payment date on Oct. 5

* Says the proceeds to be used for properties acquisition and loan repayment

