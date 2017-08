Sept 30 (Reuters) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd :

* Says its unit to sell about 10 percent stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages Holding Co., Ltd. to Ting Hsin (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp

* Says transaction price $330 million

* Says transaction will effective on Dec. 15

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tXqGYq

