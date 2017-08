Sept 30 (Reuters) - MiTAC Holdings and Compucase Enterprise :

* MiTAC Holdings's subsidiary MiTAC International Corp. will buy 10 million new shares of Compucase Enterprise at T$328 million

* MiTAC International Corp. will hold 8.8 percent stake in Compucase Enterprise after investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6A7wVI

