Sept 30 (Reuters) - Xian LONGi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says it signs agreement to invest about 3.4 billion yuan ($509.81 million) in monocrystalline silicon project in Yunnan province

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2d0GO0h

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6692 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)