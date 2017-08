BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision buys equipment, unit Foxteq invests in Megvii Tech

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says unit Foxteq Holdings buys 2.27 million shares in Megvii Technology Ltd for $20 million

* Says it buys machinery equipment worth T$707.7 million ($22.59 million) from Screen Finetech Solutions, T$504.4 million from Nissin Ion Equipment, T$1.3 billion from Nikon Corporation

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dckma7 ; bit.ly/2dbKoHa, bit.ly/2dJDLh3, bit.ly/2dwdYtU

($1 = 31.3340 Taiwan dollars)