Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial, parent of Taiwan's biggest life insurer, said:

* Its life insurance unit will invest up to $32 million in Bank Mayapada Internasional's capital raising.

* Says its unit will buy up to 246 million new shares of the Indonesian bank.

* Says the planned acquisition is subject to Indonesian regulatory approval.

