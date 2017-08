Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wedge Holdings :

* Says its subsidiary Group Lease Holdings PTE. LTD. will buy 30 percent stake (95.4 million shares) in Commercial Credit and Finance Plc at 7.31 billion yen from Creation Investments Sri Lanka LLC, BG Investments Private Limited and Stephen L Lafrance Jr

