Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wedge Holdings :

* Says it subsidiary Group Lease Holdings PTE.LTD. will buy 100 percent stake (1.4 million shares) in BG MICRO FINANCE MYANMAR CO.,LTD at 809 million yen from BG Investment Private Limited, BG International Private Limited, BG Capital Private Limited and Commercial Credit and Finance Plc

