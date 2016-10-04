FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Taiwan Enterprise Cayman to issue new shares for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 4, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taiwan Enterprise Cayman to issue new shares for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan Enterprise Cayman :

* Says it will issue 40 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$5 per share for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3bglM0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.