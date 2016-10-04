BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank cuts MCLR-based lending rate by 5 bps

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank * Reduces MCLR by 5 bps * Says MCLR-based lending rate reduced effective Oct 1 SOURCE TEXT: ICICI Bank announced a reduction of 0.05 percent in ICICI Bank MCLR benchmarks effective from October 1, 2016. I-MCLR benchmarks effective from Oct. 1, 2016 are provided below: Benchmark Benchmark Benchmark tenure name rate p.a. Overnight I-MCLR-ON 8.85% One month I-MCLR-1M 8.85% Three months I-MCLR-3M 8.95% Six months I-MCLR-6M 9.00% One year I-MCLR-1Y 9.05% Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)