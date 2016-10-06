FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-DeNA to sell online shopping business to KDDI after business restructuring
October 6, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DeNA to sell online shopping business to KDDI after business restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - DeNA Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up new unit to take over its business of DeNA Shopping and its controlling subsidiary's business of au shopping mall

* Says the co and the subsidiary to hold 50 percent stake in the new unit respectively after the establishment

* Says it will sell the entire stake in the new unit to KDDI Corp on Dec. 28, for 6.3 billion yen in total

* Says the co and the subsidiary to get 3.15 billion yen respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RPymgY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
