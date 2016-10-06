BRIEF-DEC to conduct review of oil spill at Indian Point Energy Center

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Public Service (DPS):

* The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the DEC and the Department of Public Service (DPS) will conduct a comprehensive review of Friday's oil spill event at the Indian Point Energy Center, as directed by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

* The DEC says the review is part of the ongoing DPS investigation into the operational reliability and safety of the aging nuclear power plant

Governor Cuomo has long opposed the continued operation of Indian Point because it is located in the heavily populated New York metropolitan area.

Entergy, the plants owner, meanwhile is seeking licenses from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to keep operating the plant in the future. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru)