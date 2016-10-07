BRIEF-Sekisui House SI Residential Investment to issue units to buy Tokyo properties for 8.5 bln yen and establishes 10 bln yen commitment line

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy two properties in Tokyo on Nov. 1, with acquisition price of 8.5 billion yen in total

* Says it will issue 83,240 units via public offering and 4,160 units via private placement for 9.59 billion yen in total, to fund acquisition and repayments

* Says it established a commitment line valued up to 10 billion yen to fund repayments, renovation and repair work of properties and working capitals

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/75SrjG; goo.gl/sSsx1z; goo.gl/v5WvfN

