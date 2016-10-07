FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Integrated Service Technology to issue new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Integrated Service Technology Inc :

* Says it to issue 10 million new shares of its common stock

* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price to be decided

* 10 pct of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 pct of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 pct to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds to be used to repay loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YB4a88

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

