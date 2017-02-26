BRIEF-Beaglee announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 17

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Beaglee Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 17, 2017, under the symbol "3981"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 4,694,600 common shares, comprised of newly issued 384,700 shares and privately held 4,309,900 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,820 yen per share with total offering amount will be 8.54 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will be the underwriter for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mFh4x4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)