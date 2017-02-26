FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Uluru announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 16
February 26, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Uluru announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Uluru Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 16, 2017, under the symbol "3979"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 1,275,800 common shares, comprised of newly issued 250,000 shares and privately held 1,025,800 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,840 yen per share with total offering amount will be 3.62 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd will be the underwriters for this offer Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/W1icf3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

