BRIEF-Hobonichi announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on March 16

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hobonichi Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 16, 2017, under the symbol "3560"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 400,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 250,000 shares and privately held 150,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,300 yen per share with total offering amount will be 920 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included, eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Vk8QpF

