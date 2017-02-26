FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Hobonichi announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on March 16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 26, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hobonichi announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on March 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hobonichi Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on March 16, 2017, under the symbol "3560"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 400,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 250,000 shares and privately held 150,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,300 yen per share with total offering amount will be 920 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included, eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Vk8QpF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.