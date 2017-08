Feb 27 (Reuters) - Yoshimura Food Holdings KK:

* Says the co will be listed on TSE first section or second section, changed from TSE Mothers, on March 21

* Says Innovation Network Corporation of Japan to cut stake in the co to 2.7 percent from 21.8 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Qo0R81; goo.gl/Ew1xbi

