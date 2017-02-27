BRIEF-Axiare launches 10 pct capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital
Feb 27 Shin Kong Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 2017 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth up to T$5 billion
* Says maturity period of 5 years for the bonds
* Says further details to be decided
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GFM1zc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 7 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP pinned the blame for MF Global Holdings Ltd's collapse squarely on the commodity brokerage and its former chief executive, Jon Corzine, at the start on Tuesday of a trial over whether the auditor should pay about $3 billion for its alleged negligence.