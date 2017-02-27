BRIEF-Adocia FY net result turns to loss of 7.9 million euros
* FY net loss 7.9 million euros ($8.36 million) versus profit 12.6 million euros year ago
Feb 27 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up a medical JV with partners in Fujian, and will hold 51 percent stake in it
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings and President Donald Trump will meet to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices on Wednesday, Cummings, the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform's top Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)