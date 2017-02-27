BRIEF-Star Comgistic Capital appoints Ted Chen as new chairman
* Says it appoints Ted Chen as new chairman of the board, effective March 7
Feb 27 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co., Ltd.:
* Says it raised 1.9 billion yuan via private placement
* Says the shareholder Zhao Guodong raised 12.5 percent stake in the co, up from 20.4 percent
* Husqvarna Group to acquire HTC, strengthening its position in surface preparation
* Says it proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for 2016