Feb 27 Anxin Trust Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 12 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on March 3 for 2016

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on March 6 and the dividend will be paid on March 6

