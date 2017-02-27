BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Anxin Trust Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 12 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on March 3 for 2016
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on March 6 and the dividend will be paid on March 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c4H7Hg
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Scandinavian banks are funding industrial developments responsible for deforestation and violence in the rainforests of Borneo, despite commitments to respect the rights of indigenous forest-dwellers, a campaign group said on Tuesday.