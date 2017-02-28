Uber looking for chief operating officer
March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.
Feb 28 System Information Co Ltd
* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in SyncSQUARE Inc, which is engaged in cloud service and software development, for totaling 214 million yen, on March 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0YvY59
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
WASHINGTON, March 7 Anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks on Tuesday said it had obtained a top-secret trove of hacking tools used by the CIA to break into phones, communication apps and other electronic devices, and published confidential documents on those programs.