BRIEF-wige Media AG anticipates positive performance in 2017
* dgap-adhoc: _wige media ag anticipates positive performance in 2017
Feb 28 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to boost capital of 31.9 million yuan in a Shanghai-based film and cultural firm, raising 51 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/05UBxt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* dgap-adhoc: _wige media ag anticipates positive performance in 2017
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
* DHX Media's CPLG forges strategic alliance with Tycoon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: