BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul FY 2016 net profit down at 139,315 lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 139,315 lira ($37,778.29) versus 19.4 million lira year ago
Feb 28 Land Co Ltd :
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from Shinhan Bank Japan, for solar power station related business, with annual interest rate of 1.5 percent
FRANKFURT, March 7 Foreign institutions are parking record amounts of money with Germany's central bank, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting they are looking for a safe haven for their euros at a time of growing unease with the bloc's banks and its future.
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.