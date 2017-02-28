BRIEF-Facebook says beginning test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach, attribution
* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution
Feb 28 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd :
* Says it revises the conversion price to 14.95 yuan per share from 15.25 yuan per share for convertible bonds issued in 2015, effective since March 3
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qp2g1y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Beginning a test of new advanced measurement tools focused on reach and attribution
PARIS, March 7 French media giant Vivendi said on Tuesday it would cut the number of its supervisory board members from 14 to 12, effectively increasing the grip of chairman Vincent Bollore on the group.
* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising